St George's Church School celebrate the big day as knights and dragons

Children at a primary school in Weston had great fun celebrating St George's Day by dressing-up as mythical creatures from the familiar legend.

Pupils at St George's Church School wore red and white and played knights and dragons to remember the story of England's patron saint.

Even the staff joined in with the celebrations and dressed in fancy costumes for the re-enactment too.

The St Georges Day celebrations at the school. - Credit: Bath and Wells Trust

The children then enjoyed a traditional afternoon tea with cucumber sandwiches, made shields and designed their scariest dragons.

They were also tasked with rewriting the story of St George, but set in the future.

The school was decorated with bunting and even the school's climbing frame had its own flagpole and flag.

St Georges Church School students celebrated by dressing-up as characters from the legend. - Credit: Bath and Wells Trust

Headteacher, Jenny Venning, said: "Everyone joined in with the fun and the children were given flags on arrival.

"It was a really memorable day and we all had great fun finding out more about St George and celebrating his special day.

"It was also a brilliant way to start the new term."