Easter activities at Worle school

Year two pupils made Easter bonnets. Picture: Sally Somers Archant

Youngsters expressed their creative sides by taking part in Easter-related activities before the school holiday began.

St Martin's Primary School, in Spring Hill, held competitions during the last week of term where pupils from reception and years one and two made Easter bonnets to take part in a parade during their achievement assembly.

Years three and six pupils wrote Easter-themed poems, which they also decorated creatively, while a decorated Easter egg competition was open to all pupils.

A performance was put on by year five for parents and carers where youngsters sang songs, read poems and shared the Easter story.

Teacher Sally Somers said: “There were lots of creative designs from children across all the classes and it was lovely to see all the colourful and decorative entries.

“The children with winning entries were each presented with a certificate and Easter novelty prize during their assemblies.”