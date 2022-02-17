News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Education

Worle school pupils plant trees for the Queen - and for the planet

person

Paul Jones

Published: 10:34 AM February 17, 2022
St Martin's Primary School Worle Queen's Canopy

Youngsters planting at St Martin's Primary School in Worle - Credit: St Martin's Primary School

Budding eco warriors in Worle united to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year - while doing good work for the planet.

Youngsters at St Martin's Primary School in Worle helped plant a variety tree species around the grounds as part of the Queen's Canopy initiative across the UK, helping mark Her Majesty's 70th year on the throne.

A donation from the Woodland Trust saw 28 trees planted in the grounds of the Spring Hill school, which teacher and eco-club leader Miss Smith said was many pupils' first experience of planting. 

"Our aim as an eco-club is to support our planet in any way we can, from applying to become an eco-school, to litter picking and reducing waste across St Martin's," she said. 

"Planting the trees and joining the green canopy movement allows us to support this aim and leave something for future school generations to admire and enjoy while helping our planet."

St Martin's Primary School Worle Queen's Canopy tree planting

Pupils helped plant 28 trees at St Martin's in Worle - Credit: St Martin's Primary School


Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Arthur Gerrett.

Tributes pour in for 'local legend' Arthur Gerrett

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft police are advising vehicle owners to take steps to prevent catalytic converter thefts. Pi

Arrests after vehicle stopped in Weston over catalytic converter thefts

Paul Jones

person
Redevelopment plans for Weston-super-Mare Rugby Club

Opinion

LETTER: 'We can't lose open space in Weston'

Mercury Letters

Logo Icon
Honeytree Day Nursery & Pre-school on Grange Road, Weston.

Hospital nursery announces permanent closure

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon