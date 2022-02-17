Worle school pupils plant trees for the Queen - and for the planet

Budding eco warriors in Worle united to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year - while doing good work for the planet.

Youngsters at St Martin's Primary School in Worle helped plant a variety tree species around the grounds as part of the Queen's Canopy initiative across the UK, helping mark Her Majesty's 70th year on the throne.

A donation from the Woodland Trust saw 28 trees planted in the grounds of the Spring Hill school, which teacher and eco-club leader Miss Smith said was many pupils' first experience of planting.

"Our aim as an eco-club is to support our planet in any way we can, from applying to become an eco-school, to litter picking and reducing waste across St Martin's," she said.

"Planting the trees and joining the green canopy movement allows us to support this aim and leave something for future school generations to admire and enjoy while helping our planet."

Pupils helped plant 28 trees at St Martin's in Worle - Credit: St Martin's Primary School



