Advanced search

Student at Somerset school tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:18 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 17 September 2020

Chief executive Gavin Ball at the Kings of Wessex Academy.

Chief executive Gavin Ball at the Kings of Wessex Academy.

Archant

A student at a Somerset school has tested positive for coronavirus today (Thursday).

The Kings of Wessex Academy, in Cheddar, has confirmed a sixth form student has tested positive for Covid-19 this morning.

The student’s bubble at the school has since been closed ‘with immediate effect’.

A spokesman from the Kings of Wessex Academy said: “A student in year 13 has this morning reported testing positive for coronavirus at the Kings of Wessex Academy.

“The school has taken the decision to close the year 13 bubble with immediate effect.

“Kings is working closely and is in consultation with Public Health England on its next steps.

“We will be providing further information as soon as we can.”

The Wessex Learning Trust, which oversees the academy, has been approached for comment, which ‘cannot comment further at present’.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Girl, 14, hit across head with glass bottle in Weston

Wedding guests battled Greek wild fires on Weston couple’s big day

The wedding party from Weston who helped to put out bush fires on Adam and Aaron's wedding day.

Weston duo launch petition for 24/7 A&E at Weston General Hospital

Weston Hospital closed to new patients after a surge in coronavirus infections.

‘Desperately needed’ mental health group for men launches in Weston

Ben Akers. Picture: Talk Club

Gallery: sand artist Simon Beck creates 100th display on beach

Artist Simon Beck creating his 100th piece of sand art on Brean beach. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Girl, 14, hit across head with glass bottle in Weston

Wedding guests battled Greek wild fires on Weston couple’s big day

The wedding party from Weston who helped to put out bush fires on Adam and Aaron's wedding day.

Weston duo launch petition for 24/7 A&E at Weston General Hospital

Weston Hospital closed to new patients after a surge in coronavirus infections.

‘Desperately needed’ mental health group for men launches in Weston

Ben Akers. Picture: Talk Club

Gallery: sand artist Simon Beck creates 100th display on beach

Artist Simon Beck creating his 100th piece of sand art on Brean beach. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Confident Worle get another opening day win as Cahill nets brace to beat Middlezoy

Worle goalscorers Scott Timberlake, on the ball, and Lewis Cahill in their 4-2 victory over Middlezoy Rovers. Picture: Worle FC.

Weston’s Bartlett targets good start in league opener

Weston manager Scott Bartlett after The Seagulls' 2-1 win at Dorchester Town in February. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Wrington Redhill Reserves earn point from opener

Wrington Redhill Reserves' Adam Cox

Captain’s Charity Day produces impressive scores at Weston

Weston club captain Andy Balcombe and Peter Elmont from the local RNLI at the Captain's Charity Day

Manager Potter backing his Cheddar side to ‘go and win’ against Sidmouth in FA Vase

The FA Vase will start the new competition for the new season on Septmeber 19. Picture: ARCHANT