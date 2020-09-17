Student at Somerset school tests positive for coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 15:18 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 17 September 2020
Archant
A student at a Somerset school has tested positive for coronavirus today (Thursday).
The Kings of Wessex Academy, in Cheddar, has confirmed a sixth form student has tested positive for Covid-19 this morning.
The student’s bubble at the school has since been closed ‘with immediate effect’.
A spokesman from the Kings of Wessex Academy said: “A student in year 13 has this morning reported testing positive for coronavirus at the Kings of Wessex Academy.
“The school has taken the decision to close the year 13 bubble with immediate effect.
“Kings is working closely and is in consultation with Public Health England on its next steps.
“We will be providing further information as soon as we can.”
The Wessex Learning Trust, which oversees the academy, has been approached for comment, which ‘cannot comment further at present’.
