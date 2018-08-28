Advanced search

Churchill student qualifies for national swimming competitions

PUBLISHED: 16:00 23 January 2019

Madeleine Soper after qualify for the Swim England Winter National Championships.

Archant

A Churchill Academy and Sixth Form student is ‘delighted’ to have qualified for three national swimming competitions this year.

Year 11 student Madeleine Soper qualified for the Swim England Winter National Championships, which  were held in Sheffield last month.

Madeleine swam over 25 metres, qualifying for the 100 and 200m backstroke, where she finished fifth and eighth in her age group respectively.

Madeleine also qualified for the Swim England Summer Championships for the second year running, where she narrowly missed out on a 200m medal, as well as the British Championships, where she acheived a personal best time.

A spokesman for Churchill Academy and Sixth Form said: “Having braved the extreme conditions, Maddy achieved a personal best and finished much higher than her initial event ranking.

“We wish her the very best of luck for 2019.”

