School students encouraged to embrace nature

Pupils from the Duke of Edinburgh challenge camping Archant

Secondary school students were encouraged to embrace nature in a bid to raise money for charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Churchill Academy and Sxith Form students take part in Duke of Edinburgh award scheme Churchill Academy and Sxith Form students take part in Duke of Edinburgh award scheme

In total 91 pupils from Churchill Academy and Sixth Form, successfully completed an expedition in June, as part of the bronze Duke of Edinburgh award.

About 500 students from the school also took part in a sponsored walk and trek, to raise money for Friends of Churchill Academy and for a guide dogs charity.

Headteacher, Chris Hildrew, said these events were important fundraising opportunities.

He said: "At Churchill, we believe through taking part and making the most of the opportunities presented to you, you make the most of yourself.

"The Duke of Edinburgh Scheme, and our sponsored walk, are fantastic opportunities to do just that by taking on a challenge, while making the most of the academy's beautiful surroundings in the Mendips."