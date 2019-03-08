Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

School students encouraged to embrace nature

PUBLISHED: 12:53 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 04 July 2019

Pupils from the Duke of Edinburgh challenge camping

Pupils from the Duke of Edinburgh challenge camping

Archant

Secondary school students were encouraged to embrace nature in a bid to raise money for charity.

Churchill Academy and Sxith Form students take part in Duke of Edinburgh award schemeChurchill Academy and Sxith Form students take part in Duke of Edinburgh award scheme

In total 91 pupils from Churchill Academy and Sixth Form, successfully completed an expedition in June, as part of the bronze Duke of Edinburgh award.

About 500 students from the school also took part in a sponsored walk and trek, to raise money for Friends of Churchill Academy and for a guide dogs charity.

Headteacher, Chris Hildrew, said these events were important fundraising opportunities.

He said: "At Churchill, we believe through taking part and making the most of the opportunities presented to you, you make the most of yourself.

"The Duke of Edinburgh Scheme, and our sponsored walk, are fantastic opportunities to do just that by taking on a challenge, while making the most of the academy's beautiful surroundings in the Mendips."

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Athletics: Weston Athletics Club back with ‘Christmas Cracker’ of a race

Worle Jones Weston Christmas Cracker Race (TW) 09,12,18

Good Evans claims Grand Atlantic Trophy at Weston but seniors suffer on travels

Sam Fernley and Matt Evans celebrate at Weston

Cricket: Below-par Uphill Castle conquered by rivals

Keeping hydrated during Uphill Castle's game with Shapwick and Polden 2nds. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Brean golfers pay tribute to Porter at Boom Boom Cup

Dave Mann, Stewart Garrett, Mike Porter, Tony Groves and Paul Bacon with the Boom Boom Cup at Brean

Mannings-Hill and Venables have point to prove in Men’s Invitational at Worlebury

Chris Mannings-Hill and his guest Philip Venables, with their trophies, are pictured with club captain Paul McAdams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists