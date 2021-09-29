Students' artwork to brighten up community

Published: 11:00 AM September 29, 2021

James Stanley, head of art at Priory Community School Academy, with Neville Coles (right), CEO The Priory Learning Trust, and students who are exhibiting their work. - Credit: Shane Dean

Dozens of talented students will help to brighten up the community with an art exhibition of their impressive work.

Year 11 GCSE art students at three schools in The Priory Learning Trust in Somerset will display their stunning artwork opposite Waterstones in the Sovereign Shopping Centre in Weston from October 1.

Dozens of incredible students are represented at Worle Community School Academy, Priory Community School Academy and The King Alfred School Academy.

There are some superb pieces to be exhibited including photography, artwork, and 3-D work.

The art exhibition will start on Friday for two weeks and will become an annual event with a showcasing of students' art.

Aimee, head girl of PCSA, (pictured third from left) will showcase her self-portrait of her mindfulness and meditation journey to being calmer, more positive, happier and getting through lockdown.

She said: “We have been working on this art for months and it is really good to see it showcased in the community.

Nathan Jenkins, deputy CEO of TPLT, said: “Some of this art work has to be seen to be believed.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to display the sheer brilliance of our students across the whole town, right in the heart of the town centre.”

More than 700 people work across TPLT schools to make a brilliant education for more than 5,000 students and pupils.

Cllr Mark Canniford, North Somerset Council's executive member for placemaking and economy, said: “The new art exhibition is a tremendous idea and will be fantastic for the whole town to be able to celebrate the top quality artwork of students from across the area. This will further help to enhance the tremendous town centre improvements going on.”