Pupils take part in UK’s largest cycling challenge

Published: 10:12 AM June 2, 2021

A school encouraged its children, teachers and parents to travel to school by bike, foot or scooter for Sustrans Big Pedal 2021 – the UK’s largest cycling, walking, wheeling and scooting challenge for schools.

Organised by the walking and cycling charity Sustrans, the competition ran during April and encouraged young people from across the UK to travel by bike, on foot, wheelchair or scooter for their journey to and from school.

Uphill Primary took part in this project with more than 65 per cent of the school joining in and completing more than 1,600 active journeys to school.

The theme of this year’s competition, amazing journeys, encouraged pupils to see their local areas from a different perspective and learn about the benefits of active travel.

Samantha Hodder, principal at Uphill Primary Academy, said: “We have been really pleased to see an increase in the number of families actively travelling to school.

"The benefits to our environment and the effect on parking in the village has been considerable.

"It would be wonderful to see this continue throughout the summer term.”







