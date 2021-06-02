News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Education

Pupils take part in UK’s largest cycling challenge

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 10:12 AM June 2, 2021   
Uphill students enjoyed Sustrans Big Pedal 2021

Uphill students enjoyed Sustrans Big Pedal 2021 - Credit: Cabot Learning Federation

A school encouraged its children, teachers and parents to travel to school by bike, foot or scooter for Sustrans Big Pedal 2021 – the UK’s largest cycling, walking, wheeling and scooting challenge for schools.

Organised by the walking and cycling charity Sustrans, the competition ran during April and encouraged young people from across the UK to travel by bike, on foot, wheelchair or scooter for their journey to and from school.

Uphill Primary took part in this project with more than 65 per cent of the school joining in and completing more than 1,600 active journeys to school.

The theme of this year’s competition, amazing journeys, encouraged pupils to see their local areas from a different perspective and learn about the benefits of active travel.

Samantha Hodder, principal at Uphill Primary Academy, said: “We have been really pleased to see an increase in the number of families actively travelling to school.

"The benefits to our environment and the effect on parking in the village has been considerable.

"It would be wonderful to see this continue throughout the summer term.”



Most Read

  1. 1 Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hildesheim Bridge 
  2. 2 Weston hospital has "completely mitigated" loss of junior doctors
  3. 3 Archant announces major recruitment drive
  1. 4 Rise in A&E attendances after ease in lockdown restrictions
  2. 5 Plans for 100 homes rejected with village claiming it has taken fair share
  3. 6 Thousands of trees planted across North Somerset as part of rewilding scheme
  4. 7 Overseas nurses recruited to Weston General Hospital stranded in India
  5. 8 Footpath closed after car crash in Weston park
  6. 9 North Somerset 'missing out' on opportunities for jobs and investment
  7. 10 Aldridge 'really happy' with start to Weston career
Uphill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ethan Hammond, Paul Rogers and manager Dan Radford of First Stop in Weston.

Retail

First Stop opens in Weston

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Car in Prince Consort Gardens

Avon and Somerset Police

Car lands on roof in Weston park

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Anyone who sees David Purkiss is asked not to approach, but call 999 and give reference number 5221095819.

Police appeal to find wanted man David Purkiss

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Matt Hancock met with staff, volunteers and patients at Riverbank Vaccination Centre. 

Matt Hancock

VIDEO: Matt Hancock visits GP surgery and urges people to enjoy holidays...

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon