Advanced search

A Weston school girl will be launching her first book this month

PUBLISHED: 14:00 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 20 November 2019

Madalyn has written her first book Shabby.

Madalyn has written her first book Shabby.

Archant

A teenage girl from Locking will be launching her first book this month.

Madalyn Sherwood-Dawson has finally finished her book Shabby, which she started writing when was 12-years-old.

The 14-year-old author writes about a beloved-dog Shabby who she 'fell in love with' during a family holiday, in Cape Verde, in 2016.

The book explores the journey the family face as they attempt to bring the pooch home.

With support and encouragement from her proud family and teachers, it has taken her 18 months to complete it.

Madalyn said: "When I was in Cape Verde I looked down and there was this little dog. I fell in love with him.

"I started just writing the story about it without knowing how it'd end.

"I've been told my primary school will also have a copy of the book in their library."

A launch event for Shabby, will be taking place on Friday (November 22), at the Parkside Café, in Grenville Avenue, at 4.15pm.

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Disability charity celebrates 40th anniversary, but urges more volunteers to help

40th anniversary dinner for the Disability Information Advice Line. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council objects to airport expansion plan

Campaigners protesting about Bristol Airport's potential expansion ahead of Weston Town Council meeting at Weston Town Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A Weston school girl will be launching her first book this month

Madalyn has written her first book Shabby.

Five arrested after police drugs raid

Police have arrested five people on suspicion of drug offences in Highbridge.Picture: Mark Atherton

Will Young and James Morrison announced for Forest Live gigs in 2020

Will Young will perform at Forest Live next year. Picture: Forestry England
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists