A Weston school girl will be launching her first book this month

Madalyn has written her first book Shabby. Archant

A teenage girl from Locking will be launching her first book this month.

Madalyn Sherwood-Dawson has finally finished her book Shabby, which she started writing when was 12-years-old.

The 14-year-old author writes about a beloved-dog Shabby who she 'fell in love with' during a family holiday, in Cape Verde, in 2016.

The book explores the journey the family face as they attempt to bring the pooch home.

With support and encouragement from her proud family and teachers, it has taken her 18 months to complete it.

Madalyn said: "When I was in Cape Verde I looked down and there was this little dog. I fell in love with him.

"I started just writing the story about it without knowing how it'd end.

"I've been told my primary school will also have a copy of the book in their library."

A launch event for Shabby, will be taking place on Friday (November 22), at the Parkside Café, in Grenville Avenue, at 4.15pm.