Hundreds join treasure hunt quest at Apex Park

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 August 2019

A treasure hunt was held in Apex Park on August 21.Picture: Sedgemoor District Council

A treasure hunt was held in Apex Park on August 21.Picture: Sedgemoor District Council

Sedgemoor District Council

Crowds of families followed a map to lost treasure and landmarks at a summer holiday event last week.

More than 200 people joined in the fun at Apex Park, in Highbridge, on August 21.

Children were awarded medals and small prizes when they completed The Friends Of Apex Park's free activity.

A spokesman for the treasure hunt said: "Friends of Apex received some wonderful comments on the day about the event."

Families walked more than a mile while exploring the park and had 15 questions to answer correctly to win a prize.

The spokesman added: "People said they got to see parts of the park, such as the woodland area and a living art sculpture, which they never knew existed.

"The organisers would like to thank the public for their kind donations, which will go towards future group events."

Friends of Apex will organise a Santa's Grotto at the park in December.

