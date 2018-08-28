Advanced search

Students raise awareness to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

PUBLISHED: 18:00 07 February 2019

Holocaust Memorial Day was remembered by TKASA students. Picture: The King Alfred School, an Academy

The King Alfred School, an Academy

Students at The King Alfred School, an Academy have been researching the Holocaust to raise awareness and give insight to those who are studying there.

Year 11 students Ellie Edrich and Jess Smith lead assemblies at the school, in Highbridge, in remembrance of people who were murdered in the Holocaust.

They were assigned roles to research events, and hundreds of students listened in during the presentations.

The day is remembered in the UK on January 27 and commemorates the six million Jewish men, women and children who were murdered by the Nazis.

Ellie said: “The day is a time to remember those killed in the Holocaust, but also in the genocides that followed around the world.

“It is vital we learn about how the lessons of the past can better inform our lives today, and ensure we all work together to create a better future for everyone.”

