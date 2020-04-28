The Kings of Wessex Academy appoints new headteacher

Deputy head at Norton Hill School in Midsomer Norton, Dave Wiltshire, will start his new role at the academy in Cheddar in September.

Mr Wiltshire succeeds Gavin Ball, chief executive of the Wessex Learning Trust, which oversees the place of learning.

The appointment follows two days of interviews with governors and trustees at the trust as well as Kings of Wessex staff and students, and Mr Wiltshire is ‘excited by the challenges and opportunities’ open to him at the academy.

Mr Wiltshire said: “A school has got to be the right fit, and Kings just seemed to be perfect.

“Being able to follow on from Mr Ball’s strong leadership, working within the trust and with other schools meant everything about Kings felt right, it ticked all the boxes.”

Mr Wiltshire studied biochemistry in Aberystwyth and has previously had a successful career in the wine trade.

He has also been ‘heavily involved’ in Midsomer Norton Schools Partnership, which the Wessex Learning Trust says makes him ‘the ideal candidate working within our group of schools.’

Mr Wiltshire continued: “I want to be visible and approachable when I join the team in September, and to really be able to discuss staff and students’ needs and what they’re looking for from me.

“Every school has its own ethos and way of working, and I think it’s really important to spend time really getting to understand the school so that I can help it grow in areas that matter most.

“I think it could take a few weeks before I’m truly settled in, but I believe it’s very important to take that time so we’re all reading from the same hymn sheet.”

Wessex Learning Trust oversees 13 schools in the Cheddar Valley, including in Axbridge, Weare and East Brent.

A spokesman from Wessex Learning Trust said: “We can’t wait to see Mr Wiltshire in post and how he chooses to shape the school in the years to come.

“Although we live through strange times with schools facing unprecedented challenges, it is greatly comforting to know there will remain a strong hand at Kings as we move towards September and beyond.”