The Masked Teachers revealed at a Highbridge school

Published: 10:30 AM February 11, 2021 Updated: 11:07 AM February 11, 2021

Students and staff at a Highbridge school have had fun during lockdown learning with their version of a popular television show – The Masked Teacher.

Teachers at The King Alfred School Academy (TKASA) have been performing songs online in masked identities and costumes, to find the most popular act. These are voted on daily by students and staff.

The remaining teachers - whose true identities are a closely guarded secret - are fighting for a place in the grand final tomorrow (Friday), when all will be revealed.

Head of creative arts, Laura Whiteoak, said: “The Masked Teacher has proved a massive hit with our students and staff. It has been a real lift alongside our lockdown learning.

“We've had great feedback from staff and student audience members alike and I hope it has given them something a little different to enjoy during this lockdown.”

To watch the TKASA show go to youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_b0oI9Wg6ZveyFuBwn-KFVTKcbKFxXPS