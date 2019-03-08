Advanced search

PICTURES: Disney-themed open day at Weston care home

PUBLISHED: 09:00 23 August 2019

Intergenerational open day at Tilsley House, Clarence Park South, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Archant

Children and care home residents enjoyed a jam-packed open day at Tilsley House.

Intergenerational open day at Tilsley House, Clarence Park South, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Live music, face painting and Disney-themed fancy dress was celebrated at the get-together in Weston on August 14.

People could also indulge in a cream tea at the gathering, and organiser, Debbie Day, puts on the events to bring people of all ages in the community together.

Tilsley House manager, Jaime Parkins, said: "It was a very fun event.

"Weston's deputy mayor and mayoress visited us, and we booked the town's Our Way Our Say group to host activities on the day.

Intergenerational open day at Tilsley House, Clarence Park South, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"Children from Weston's St Barnabas Church visited, and staff even came in on their days off to help."

Donations raised at the get-together will go towards two activity days for care home residents.

Intergenerational open day at Tilsley House, Clarence Park South, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

