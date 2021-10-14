New principal appointed at academy

Published: 11:00 AM October 14, 2021

A new principal has been appointed at an academy.

Dan Milford is the new principal at The King Alfred School Academy (TKASA) after seven months as acting principal.

Mr Milford was vice principal at TKASA for three years, and was previously assistant principal at Worle Community School Academy, with 25 years leadership and teaching experience.

Mr Milford said: “I absolutely love this brilliant school and am very excited to take on the role of principal.

“The students, staff and wider community are all really supportive of the incredible things that have been going on for the last few years. It is a real community partnership.”

Mr Milford was a former professional and semi-professional footballer before taking the route into teaching and he ended his playing career with Bridgwater Town.

Neville Coles, chief executive of The Priory Learning Trust, of which TKASA is a part of, said: “This is a superb appointment. We have seen some rapid improvements at TKASA and something really special is happening at the academy and sixth form.”