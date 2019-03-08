Advanced search

School's initiative encourages pupils to excel in reading challenge

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 May 2019

Pupils at The King Alfred School, an Academy hit a milestone reading figure. Picture: Dawson Panter-Wray/TKASA

Pupils at The King Alfred School, an Academy hit a milestone reading figure. Picture: Dawson Panter-Wray/TKASA

Dawson Panter-Wray at TKASA

Eighteen students have reached an academy's milestone reading figure through its accelerated programme.

Pupils Lucy Falber, Charlotte Avery, Silas Cooksley and Ferdy Steele of Highbridge's The King Alfred's School, an Academy (TKASA) hit the one  million words target through the scheme this year.

The academy, which teaches students aged 11-18, has been encouraging its students to read more literature, and some even reported achieving five million words.

The school has now reported seeing more pupils head towards the same result.

Ferdy said: "The accelerated reader scheme helps us to expand our vocabulary and broadens our minds and perspective about the world around us."

Silas is reading a well-known classic by an author who is a household name.

She said: "I am currently reading 1984 by George Orwell and I'm really enjoying it so far."

Most Read

Weston High Street shop shuts down

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council reveals aspirations for 700 homes near Weston

The development will be close to Locking Parklands.

Police hunt man over ‘child abduction attempt’

Police are searching for a white man following the incident near Summer Lane. Pictures: Mark Atherton & Google Maps

New leader of North Somerset Council reveals reform plans

Cllr Don Davies.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

