Students raise £13,000 for inspirational mental health charity

Henry Woodsford

Published: 2:15 PM November 19, 2020   
Priory Learning Trust chief executive Neville Coles with In Charley's Memory's operations director Dawn Carey.

Picture: Shane Dean

The Priory Learning Trust (TPLT) schools have raised nearly £13,000 for its charity of the year, In Charley’s Memory.

TPLT chief executive Neville Coles presented the charity's operations director Dawn Carey with a cheque to support its work.

In Charley’s Memory was given official charity status in March 2015 and has helped young people across Somerset.

Mr Coles said: “Our students and academies have once again excelled themselves in their giving to worthy causes. 

“In Charley’s Memory do a wonderful ongoing work with mental health right across the area. We want to give a big ‘thank you’ to all students, staff, parents and the community for their generous giving.”

Dawn added “We are so grateful to all the schools in The Priory Learning Trust who have been so generous with their charity fundraising. 

“This money will go towards our ongoing costs so we can continue to help so many more young people.”

