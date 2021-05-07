Trustee sought for new special school in North Somerset

Published: 6:55 AM May 7, 2021

A multi-academy trust is looking for a trustee and governors to help steer the development of a new special school in Churchill.

The school was given the go-ahead in 2020 to provide 65 places for children aged five to 16 with social, emotional and mental health needs. Currently students with these needs have to travel outside of North Somerset for school.

Learn@ Multi Academy Trust, which will run the new school, is looking for a trustee who will help to appoint a headteacher, key staff and create an academy council. A trustee is required to start as soon as possible, and governors from September.

The new school features many specialist facilities, such as sensory rooms, therapy spaces and vocational learning areas, as well as lots of outdoor space for play and learning.

The trust is hoping to run the school on a temporary site from September 2022, ready to fully open in 2023.

To find out more about becoming a trustee, call 01174 566513.