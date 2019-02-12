Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

University College Weston launches photography competition

PUBLISHED: 13:00 14 February 2019

University Campus Weston has launched their annual amateur photogrpahy competition Picture: UCW

University Campus Weston has launched their annual amateur photogrpahy competition Picture: UCW

UCW

University Centre Weston is running an amateur photography competition over the next few weeks.

This year’s theme for the annual competition is Your Place In Society.

Entrants are free to interpret the brief anyway they see  fit, and they can include anything from self-portraits to family photographs, landscape scenes, or studies of architecture.

The competition will be judged by a panel of students and professional photographers in two categories – 16-18 years old, and those aged 19 and over – and is open to anybody living in Somerset, North Somerset or Bristol.

The winner of each category will take home a £150 cash prize, and their work will be displayed at the University College Weston’s end of year show.

The competition runs until March 11.

For more information, visit www.ucwphotocompetition.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parents warned to be ‘vigilant’ after man follows teen girls home from school

Front Street. Picture: Google

Weston house burgled twice in one week

Burglars targeted the house twice in one week.

DIY SOS to visit Weston-super-Mare to help ‘inspirational’ family

Cat and Chris Sweet with the children Henry, Louisa and Max. Picture: BBC

Weston woman who impersonated police officer to steal from ‘vulnerable’ pensioner jailed

Tracey Hayward. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Charges to be introduced at revamped seafront car parks

Sand Road Car Park in Sandbay, reopening after refusbishment by North Somerset. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

Latest from the Weston Mercury

National fitness chain to open 24-hour gym in Weston?

Gallagher Retail Park. Picture: Google

Boutique hotel and glamping site proposed for Winscombe

Mooseheart Winscombe.

Fog warning issued for Weston

Drivers are being warned to take care due to fog.

Father says ‘no need’ for 60mph limit on A-road where daughter died as council promises upgrades

Locking people and supporters walking along the A371 in honour of young road accident victim April Reeves.

University College Weston launches photography competition

University Campus Weston has launched their annual amateur photogrpahy competition Picture: UCW
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists