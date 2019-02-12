University College Weston launches photography competition

University Centre Weston is running an amateur photography competition over the next few weeks.

This year’s theme for the annual competition is Your Place In Society.

Entrants are free to interpret the brief anyway they see fit, and they can include anything from self-portraits to family photographs, landscape scenes, or studies of architecture.

The competition will be judged by a panel of students and professional photographers in two categories – 16-18 years old, and those aged 19 and over – and is open to anybody living in Somerset, North Somerset or Bristol.

The winner of each category will take home a £150 cash prize, and their work will be displayed at the University College Weston’s end of year show.

The competition runs until March 11.

For more information, visit www.ucwphotocompetition.co.uk