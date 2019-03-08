Advanced search

Weston students to perform at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

PUBLISHED: 17:55 31 July 2019

University Centre Weston students will perform Enigma at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: UCW

Talented students from University Centre Weston (UCW) will perform at the world's largest arts festival.

Musical theatre and performing arts students will perform more than 25 times at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Among the shows will be Enigma, an original musical from UCW theatre company Enigma Theatre UK, which tells the story of seven American women who worked as codebreakers during World War Two.

Hedda Rustad Carlsen, who composed the music, said: "To get the chance to be part of the fringe is such an exciting opportunity.

"We've put so much into Enigma, from writing and rehearsing to fundraising, I can't wait to tell this important story and show off the amazing talent we have at UCW."

Enigma will be performed in Nicolson Square from Saturday to August 10, while other UCW student theatre companies, Zero Hour, Tough Yolk and Riddled Image, will perform from Saturday to August 24.

