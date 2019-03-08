Preschool fete raises hundreds for improvement project

Liam and Rebecca selling sweet and popcorn cones. Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

A disco, rock-painting, a bouncy castle and sweet cones were on offer to guests at St Nicholas Preschool's fete.

Nicholas and sister Sally making pretend pizzas . Picture: Jeremy Long Nicholas and sister Sally making pretend pizzas . Picture: Jeremy Long

Staff put on a tombola, a raffle and craft activities for the youngsters who attended.

Children painted pebbles ready to hide around the town with Weston Super Rocks.

There was also a disco, face-painting, inflatables and a number of items for sale including cards and clothes.

The preschool meets in St Nicholas Church hall, in Uphill Way, and the event raised £470 for preschool funds, which will go towards a project to improve the outside area.

Staff want to replace the chippings at the back of the building with an even flooring so the children can play on it.

The preschool needs to raise another £4,000 to reach the total, so staff have applied for grants.

Charlotte, Ella and Amy on the tombola at St Nicholas Church Preschool's summer fete. Picture: Jeremy Long Charlotte, Ella and Amy on the tombola at St Nicholas Church Preschool's summer fete. Picture: Jeremy Long