Pupils hold scavenger hunt to raise cash for Woodland Trust

Pupils running a scavenger hunt to raise money for the Woodland Trust. Archant

Children from Uphill put on an impassioned presentation to parents about the state of our planet.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Uphill Primary School pupils with their displays on the environment. Uphill Primary School pupils with their displays on the environment.

Pupils from years three and four at Uphill Primary School have been working on the topic How Green is Our Planet?

The youngsters have been learning about the rainforests of the world and how they are being destroyed at an alarming rate.

They have also studied endangered animals and the threats they face from humans, including pollution and plastic.

Studies on conservation and sustainability followed.

Uphill Primary School pupils with their displays on the environment. Uphill Primary School pupils with their displays on the environment.

Parents were invited in to listen to poems and songs about the planet and a presentation.

They were also able to see the children's work and find out what the pupils have learnt this term.

Children sold scavenger hunt sheets and asked for donations towards the Woodland Trust to help the local community.