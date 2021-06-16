Youngsters motivated by Mr Motivator

Published: 11:15 AM June 16, 2021

Pupils at Uphill Primary Academy were motivated by fitness guru Mr Motivator.

The event was staged to kick off the Cabot Learning Federation’s (CLF) big walk and run month.

Mr Motivator hosted a live workout, streamed via the CLF YouTube account. Schools from across the CLF took part and the event was open to any school willing to don the craziest costume and join in.

Derrick Errol Evans, better known as Mr Motivator, is a British-born fitness instructor. He rose to fame in the early 90s through appearances on ITV’s flagship breakfast TV show GMTV, where he was the resident health and fitness guru.

Mr Motivator said: “You cannot underestimate the impact exercise can have on your health and wellbeing. Getting kids moving, and importantly having fun, sets them up for life.”

Kate Richardson, executive principal for the CLF said: “This is an exciting opportunity for us to raise the profile of the importance of physical exercise and activity in line with our aged three to 19 curriculum."