Primary children in Worle travel back to the Victorian age

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 12:57 PM June 6, 2022
Worle Village Primary School spent the day as Victorians. 

A historic primary school in Worle has travelled back in time to the Victorian age to see what life was like for children more than 100 years ago. 

Kids from Year 1 and 2 took part in the special day where they got the chance to line up separately by gender, used granite and chalk in lessons and even paid a penny on entry to school.

Some children also wore a dunce hat - used as punishment for wrong answers - and played tug of war, ludo and draughts.

The pupils dressed in clothes from a bygone age and focussed lessons on rote learning and the three R's - reading, writing and arithmetic - the backbone to every school child's education in the 1800s.

Kids from the school took part in authentic Victorian activities. 

A spokesperson for the school said: "The children had great fun playing Victorian pupils, as children would have done in the same building all that time ago.

"They learnt about the vast difference between the rich and poor at the time and how it affected educational outcomes."

