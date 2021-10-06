School hosts record-breaking open evening
- Credit: WCSA
Record numbers of prospective pupils, parents and carers enjoyed looking around an academy last week.
In wonderful autumnal sunshine, Worle Community School Academy (WCSA) showed off its students, staff and campus at its annual open evening.
Visitors were able to enjoy a range of fun activities across the academy, listen to superb singers and music players, watch costumed teachers teach history, and enjoy free food and hospitality inside the school's restaurant.
There was also a range of activities to enjoy including Jill Dando story writing, science experiments, keyring making, music, trampolining and football.
The academy is part of the The Priory Learning Trust (TPLT).
Since becoming part of TPLT in 2016, the academy has seen many campus improvements including a £400,000 refurbished auditorium and sports hall.
WCSA principal Jacqui Scott said: “It was wonderful to meet so many pupils with their parents and carers.
“It was a brilliant evening - these are very exciting times for our academy.”