School scoops travel award
PUBLISHED: 07:55 15 February 2020
Archant
Worle Community School Academy (WCSA) has been rewarded as the best school in the region for environmental travel to school.
They won the best school in North Somerset award after use of their electric bikes for staff, promoting cycling on open days and promoting a journey sharing platform for staff.
Students from the climate justice revolution group at WCSA collected the prize, which also acknowledged how the school has created a buzz about cycling, and appointed a school travel champion to show inspirational role models to students on safer travel.
The school has provided cycle training for students and resources to get their bikes fixed regularly, as well as the proposed electric car charging port the school will install over the summer break.
The students and staff worked with the North Somerset Council sustainable travel and road safety team.