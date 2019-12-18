Advanced search

Pupils design Christmas cards in festive contest

PUBLISHED: 11:00 20 December 2019

Isla won the competition.

Children at Weare Academy First School were invited to design a Christmas card for the festive season.

Local electronics engineering business, Apuljack Engineering, ran the contest for the pupils.

The festive competition to make and design a greeting card has been held in conjunction with the business for five years.

Paul Wright, director of Apuljack Engineering, said: "We were delighted to have so many designs to choose from. All Apuljack Staff enjoyed voting for their favourite designs; it felt a bit like voting on Eurovision."

The winner was presented with a winner's certificate, printed mug and a gift voucher.

Headteacher of Weare Academy First School, Denise Mawdsley, said: "This is the  fifth year of running the competition and we really appreciate the local business link with the school in making  a real card for genuine purpose."

