School enjoys summer fair

In the stocks at Westhaven School Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Burgers, sausages and cakes were on the menu at a school's summer fair in Uphill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The raffle at Westhaven School Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON The raffle at Westhaven School Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Westhaven School, in Ellesmere Road, invited parents and carers in to enjoy some activities and games with their children.

The Friends of Westhaven Parent Teacher Association (PTA) organised the event and filled the field with stalls and activities.

Visitors bought raffle tickets to try to win a hamper of tasty goodies, while others tried their luck on the tombola stall.

Volunteers cooked up a feast on the barbecue to satisfy hungry fair-goers and staff and parents had also baked delicious cakes for dessert.

Cake sale at Westhaven School Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Cake sale at Westhaven School Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Youngsters took turns throwing wet sponges at those unfortunate enough to end up in the stocks - some of those on the receiving end were teachers from the special school.

The money raised from the event will go towards school funds.