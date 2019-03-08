Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

School enjoys summer fair

PUBLISHED: 14:47 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 08 July 2019

In the stocks at Westhaven School Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In the stocks at Westhaven School Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Burgers, sausages and cakes were on the menu at a school's summer fair in Uphill.

The raffle at Westhaven School Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe raffle at Westhaven School Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Westhaven School, in Ellesmere Road, invited parents and carers in to enjoy some activities and games with their children.

The Friends of Westhaven Parent Teacher Association (PTA) organised the event and filled the field with stalls and activities.

Visitors bought raffle tickets to try to win a hamper of tasty goodies, while others tried their luck on the tombola stall.

Volunteers cooked up a feast on the barbecue to satisfy hungry fair-goers and staff and parents had also baked delicious cakes for dessert.

Cake sale at Westhaven School Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCake sale at Westhaven School Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Youngsters took turns throwing wet sponges at those unfortunate enough to end up in the stocks - some of those on the receiving end were teachers from the special school.

The money raised from the event will go towards school funds.

Tombola at Westhaven School Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTombola at Westhaven School Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Topic Tags:

Most Read

M5 closed following serious incident

Traffic is at a standstill on M5 Northbound near Weston-super-Mare following a major accident Picture: Paul Knight.

Council expects to lose cash from parking charges when blue badge rules change

Parking rules are set to change. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hope for positive future for ‘beautiful community asset’

Goblin Combe Environment Centre, in Cleeve. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Swimmer rescued from riptide in Weston bay

The RNLI rescued them swimmer from a rock.

Crews race to ‘suspicious’ early morning blaze

Most Read

M5 closed following serious incident

Traffic is at a standstill on M5 Northbound near Weston-super-Mare following a major accident Picture: Paul Knight.

Council expects to lose cash from parking charges when blue badge rules change

Parking rules are set to change. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hope for positive future for ‘beautiful community asset’

Goblin Combe Environment Centre, in Cleeve. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Swimmer rescued from riptide in Weston bay

The RNLI rescued them swimmer from a rock.

Crews race to ‘suspicious’ early morning blaze

Latest from the Weston Mercury

School Sport: Kings finish third at Somerset Summer Games

The year nine girls' rounders squad from the Kings of Wessex Academy finished third at the Somerset Summer Games at Millfield

Rugby Union: Yatton youngsters enjoy pre-season camp

Yatton under-16s enjoyed a pre-season team-bonding camp at Go Ape

M5 closed following serious incident

Traffic is at a standstill on M5 Northbound near Weston-super-Mare following a major accident Picture: Paul Knight.

Swimmer rescued from riptide in Weston bay

The RNLI rescued them swimmer from a rock.

Council expects to lose cash from parking charges when blue badge rules change

Parking rules are set to change. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists