Westhaven named as one of the highest performing schools in the country

A school in Uphill has made it into the top six most improved and highest performing schools in the country.

Westhaven School, in Ellesmere Road, is delighted with the result after months of hard work since the school received a ‘requires improvement’ rating from Ofsted in 2016.

Following the inspection, staff and governors at the special school drew up an action plan, which has led to huge improvements in just two years.

Headteacher Tracy Towler said: “We are absolutely delighted, it’s fantastic for the whole school community because everyone has worked so very hard – the children, staff, leadership team and the governors.

“It is a big accolade for the school and is a testament to how hard everyone has worked.

“We will continue on our journey and work towards becoming an ‘outstanding’ school.”

After the inspection, the leadership team was restructured and each member was made accountable for their area of improvement by a newly appointed governing body.

The headteacher ensured all teachers had targets based on the improvement plan and support staff were paid an extra hour’s salary each week to ensure teachers, therapists and classroom support worked together around each class.

This created a high level of consistency in planning, assessment, care and learning.

Due to its impressive turn-around and subsequent ‘good rating’, the school is now one of the top performing schools in the country.

Mrs Towler added: “It was a very good Ofsted because it’s very rare a school gets out of ‘requires improvement’ in two years.

“An enormous amount of work has gone into that and we feel we are on the cusp of ‘outstanding’, particularly in terms of behaviour, social development and safeguarding.

“The quality of the staff and skill set of staff is very strong because the school invests in continuous professional development.

“We have a fantastic governing body which is vital to the running of the school and we also have a therapy team so we can really help with every child’s individual needs.”