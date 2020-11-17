Artist's mural brightens up Weston school
- Credit: Emily J Taylor
A talented artist has painted a colourful mural in a Weston school to inspire students.
Milton Park Primary School asked Emily J Taylor - an illustrator and muralist from Bristol - if she could create a large mural in the entrance corridor of the school for the children to enjoy.
Emily, who paints under the pseudonym Ejits, sought inspiration from the school's motto 'every day a learning adventure' and created several original characters for the artwork.
The mural took 13 days to complete and features Emily's quirky characters getting up to a variety of adventures - from cycling reading to space travel.
Pupils and staff are thrilled with the vibrant artwork which has helped to brighten up the school corridors.
Children were also able to ask Emily questions about her work during a special assembly, and the artist hopes the pupils will be inspired to come up with their own creations.
