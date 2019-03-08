Churches donate Bibles to pupils

Holy Trinity Church and Milton Baptist Church donating Bibles to St Martin's Primary School. Archant

A school has received new Bibles for children to use during their religious education (RE) studies.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Worshippers from Milton Baptist Church and Holy Trinity Church visited St Martin’s Primary School to hand over the donations.

Jude Clements, RE leader at the Worle school said: “St Martin’s Primary School is grateful for the generous gift from Milton Baptist and Holy Trinity churches.

“The churches donated brand new Bibles to the school to support teaching RE and update the school library with current publications.”

The Baptist church, in Baytree Road, and Holy Trinity Church, in South Road, have strong links with the Church of England school.

Representatives from the churches visit the school to take assemblies.

Pupils also visit the churches for special events including Easter and Christmas services.