Coach company saves school's ski trip after Storm Dennis disruption

Bakers Dolphin made sure the students got to Nice Archant

A Weston coach operator has saved a ski trip from cancellation after Storm Dennis disrupted flights at Bristol Airport.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bakers Dolphin stepped in to make sure 47 students from Clifton High School made it to their half-term school trip to Nice, France.

The Bristol-based students were due to fly from Bristol Airport, on February 14, but their flights were cancelled because of the weather.

The coach operator was contacted and put on stand-by in case flights became available from another airport.

However, they worked through the night to make a coach available and even booked a space on P&O ferries.

They were picked up the next morning at 9am, and, by February 16, the children were on the slopes.

School headteacher Dr Alison Neill thanked Bakers Dolphin for their efforts and service.

She said: "We have to give our sincere and grateful thanks for the exceptional service received during a challenging weekend as a consequence of Storm Dennis.

"Faced with flight cancellation for two trips to a ski resort in France, they came to our rescue and transported our pupils safely and comfortably. They facilitated a journey from Bristol across the Channel to an alternative destination, Grenoble. All were then able to continue the journey to the ski resort. Without the swift and reassuring intervention, the trips would have been cancelled."

A yellow weather warning was issued on February 14-16 as Storm Dennis was predicted to bring strong winds and heavy rain across England and Wales.

The storm caused the cancellation of 19 flights at Bristol Airport, as well as flooding to some areas in Somerset.

Amanda Harrington, of Bakers Dolphin, said: "The initial call was to put us on standby in case they were able to get a flight from another UK airport.

"When we heard about their predicament, we looked at how we might get them there.

"We have a great relationship with P&O Ferries, and they and our drivers worked hard to ensure we were able to get to France.

"It was a great team effort and showed what could be done despite Storm Dennis."