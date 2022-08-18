A-level results 2022: 'Remarkable achievement' at Weston College

Weston College has enjoyed another year of 'incredible results' in A-level, T-level and vocational courses this year.

The results day comes after students sat exams in person for the first time since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Overall, Weston College's sixth form saw a 96 per cent pass rate across 21 different subjects. The highest grades were achieved by 66 per cent of learners.

T-levels are qualifications for students aged 16 to 19 after GCSEs and are broadly equivalent to three A-levels and focus on technical and vocational skills.

The first cohort of digital T-level students also celebrated an incredible 100 per cent pass rate this summer.

A-level results at Loxton Campus with Sir Paul Phillips. - Credit: Weston College

Weston College principal, Sir Paul Phillips, said: "I’m incredibly proud that our talented learners and my dedicated staff have surpassed national standards and worked so hard for the fantastic results they truly deserve.

"Our study programmes raise aspirations, and we work alongside industry to prepare students for their next step – whether that’s a degree, higher apprenticeship or the world of work.

"A massive congratulations and thank you to the students of 2022. I wish each learner every success in their onward journey."

A-level student, Gemma Handley, achieved an amazing A* in French, A in law and a B in politics, and is now off to France to study French at University of London Institute in Paris and dreams of using her linguistic skills for business.

Gemma Handley. - Credit: Weston College

She said: "I am delighted with these results - it means I have got into my dream university, and I get to study in Paris.

"My teachers have been absolutely wonderful, they have been there for me twenty-four seven – so with the combination of this support and lots of revision I have achieved these great results."

Darcey Powell, studied law, politics and English and achieved cracking grades.

She said: "I was really nervous to open my results but when I saw them I was so excited and it was better than I expected.

"I've now achieved a place at the University of Reading where I'll read law."

Darcey Powell, age 18. - Credit: Weston College

The college also saw hundreds of students achieving their vocational qualifications such as animal management, business, construction, creative arts and hospitality.

Nationally, the top grades for A-levels have fallen since last year, with 36.4 per cent of all grades marked at A* or A, but this remains higher than the 2019 figures.

Shehan Medagedara. - Credit: Weston College



