Weston College maintains near perfect A-level pass rate

Weston College staff are overjoyed with the continued high pass rate of its A-level students.

The college has achieved a 99 per cent pass rate for the fourth year in a row,

Student, James Boyd, who hopes to become a research scientist, studied geography, biology, and chemistry in which he received two Bs and an A.

James said: "I'm going to go on and study cellular and molecular medicine at the University of Bristol.

"I'm hoping to go into cancer research or something like that when I graduate."

Meanwhile, Reece Coombes, who studied computer science, maths, and further maths, received two As and two A*s has some big plans.

He said "I'm going to study computer science at Cardiff university but afterwards I would like to eventually start my own company and try to come up with something totally new that changes the way people interact with technology.

"Then I might go into politics."