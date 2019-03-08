Weston College maintains near perfect A-level pass rate
PUBLISHED: 13:48 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 15 August 2019
Sarah Smith
Weston College staff are overjoyed with the continued high pass rate of its A-level students.
The college has achieved a 99 per cent pass rate for the fourth year in a row,
Student, James Boyd, who hopes to become a research scientist, studied geography, biology, and chemistry in which he received two Bs and an A.
James said: "I'm going to go on and study cellular and molecular medicine at the University of Bristol.
"I'm hoping to go into cancer research or something like that when I graduate."
Meanwhile, Reece Coombes, who studied computer science, maths, and further maths, received two As and two A*s has some big plans.
He said "I'm going to study computer science at Cardiff university but afterwards I would like to eventually start my own company and try to come up with something totally new that changes the way people interact with technology.
"Then I might go into politics."