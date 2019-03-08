Advanced search

Weston College maintains near perfect A-level pass rate

PUBLISHED: 13:48 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 15 August 2019

James McLaughlin is going on to study Computer Science at Cardiff University. Picture: Sarah Smith

Sarah Smith

Weston College staff are overjoyed with the continued high pass rate of its A-level students.

James Boyd is going on to study cellular and molecular medicine at Bristol University. Picture: Sarah SmithJames Boyd is going on to study cellular and molecular medicine at Bristol University. Picture: Sarah Smith

The college has achieved a 99 per cent pass rate for the fourth year in a row,

Student, James Boyd, who hopes to become a research scientist, studied geography, biology, and chemistry in which he received two Bs and an A.

James said: "I'm going to go on and study cellular and molecular medicine at the University of Bristol.

"I'm hoping to go into cancer research or something like that when I graduate."

Computer Science student Reece Coombes recieved two A*s and two As. Picture: Sarah Smith.Computer Science student Reece Coombes recieved two A*s and two As. Picture: Sarah Smith.

Meanwhile, Reece Coombes, who studied computer science, maths, and further maths, received two As and two A*s has some big plans.

He said "I'm going to study computer science at Cardiff university but afterwards I would like to eventually start my own company and try to come up with something totally new that changes the way people interact with technology.

"Then I might go into politics."

