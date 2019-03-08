Advanced search

Weston College English and maths department ‘Provider of the Year’

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 March 2019

Weston College won Provider of the Year for their Enflish and math provision at the Skills Awards Picture: Weston College

Weston College won Provider of the Year for their Enflish and math provision at the Skills Awards Picture: Weston College

Weston College

Weston College’s maths and English departments have been crowned the best in the country at a national awards ceremony.

They scooped the Provider Of The Year award at the Skills Awards.

The event was held at the King Power Stadium, home of Leicester City Football Club.

The awards reward those educational establishments which have helped students to greatly improve their English and maths skills.

Weston College principal, Dr Paul Phillips, is pleased to see the department’s endeavours appreciated.

He said: “We’re delighted that our English and maths provision has been recognised on the national stage.

“English and maths skills are vital to the prospects of all individuals for their education, career prospects and day-to-day living, and are quite rightly high on the Government’s agenda.

“This award highlights the priority we place on equipping learners with those skills, and also the quality of the tutors we’re fortunate to have at the college.”

