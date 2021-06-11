Art students to exhibit work at Weston Artspace

Published: 10:00 AM June 11, 2021

Students from Weston College are showcasing their impressive art work at Weston Artspace next week.

Kimberley Bricknell's design. - Credit: Weston College

Forty students from graphic design, photography and art and design courses will be displaying their work at the High Street venue from June 18-25.

Lilly Greer's moving piece. - Credit: Weston College

All the students are on the creative practice level three course in year one.

On June 23, people will also be able to speak to lecturers about the courses on offer at Weston College. Anyone interested in joining one of the courses is encouraged to take along their digital portfolios.

Chloe Parker's exhibit. - Credit: Weston College

Ronnie Houselander-Cook, a lecturer in art and design, said: “The work was made during the January lockdown and our students have been working so hard.”

Lucy Boardman's art work is one of many pieces at the exhibition. - Credit: Weston College

The exhibition is open for walk-ins. Free tickets can also be booked in advance by logging on to https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/WestonCollegeLevel3Art@weston.ac.uk/bookings/



