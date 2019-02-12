Weston college urges businesses to help them create 600 jobs in six months

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston College has launched a campaign which aims to create 600 jobs and training opportunities in six months.

The college is urging employers to take part in the 600 in 6 initiative which aims to provide their students with a range of work-based opportunities including apprenticeships, job placements, and bespoke training courses.

The college is asking businesses to give guest lectures, provide students with real life projects to work on during their course, and take on ex-offenders from the college’s award-winning offender learning programme.

Employers taking part in the scheme have been promised untapped pools of work-ready talent from the college, as well as reduced recruitment costs, improved staff retention and productivity, and a boost to their profile by featuring in videos, websites, and social media campaigns and promotions.

This latest drive follows the college’s successful bid to create 200 apprenticeship vacancies in 100 days.

That campaign exceeded its target, creating 100 apprenticeships in 71 days, placing 230 apprentices with employers throughout the South West.

A Weston College spokesman said: “ In a recent Somerset Chamber of Commerce survey, 56 per cent of employers stated issues around education and skills were a concern for their business.

“This ambitious initiative will highlight various ways employers can engage with Weston College.”

Dr Paul Phillips, principal of Weston College, said: “One of the greatest challenges faced by the education sector, and society as a whole, is equipping people with the skills they need in an increasingly competitive and ever-changing world.

“The 600 in 6 campaign takes up that challenge by seeking to inspire the future workforce and supplementing learning programmes with relevant workplace skills and experience.

“This enterprising campaign is also about working with businesses to understand their training and recruitment needs and, ultimately, delivering genuine economic impact.

“Every opportunity pledged by an employer will, potentially, change the life of a learner, and also bring a raft of benefits for their business and the region.”

The campaign will run until July 5.