Weston College to launch new adult courses for free

Weston College has launched a series of brand new adult courses to help mature learners regain skills for the workplace.

The courses will be offered free of charge to anyone over the age of 19 and will begin in September.

The further education provider has launched the new programme to help adults already in work upskill and add to their CVs, get into university, start a new hobby or to those who are opting for a career change.

This comes after it was reported in May there are more than 1.3 million live job vacancies in the UK.

Courses on offer include access to higher education, A-Levels, English and Maths functional skills, ESOL and GCSEs, hospitality, barbering, beauty, and free building trade courses for those who do not already have a Level 3 qualification.

They will encompass a mixture of classroom based lectures and online, support through a personal tutor, access to facilities and student discounts.

Principal and chief executive of Weston College, Sir Paul Phillips, said: "We are excited to launch this new offer, which provides valuable opportunities for people over the age of 19.

Dr Paul Phillips, prinicpal of Weston College, will be awarded a CBE. - Credit: Archant

"We are passionate about creating brighter futures for all, and these new courses are a great way for adults that are wanting more from their career, to retrain in an area that they are really passionate about.

"There also exciting opportunities for people that are currently unemployed - through our employment services team, who work closely with employers across the region, to attract and train staff.

"This September we are expanding our teaching locations as well, with courses being delivered across our major campuses in Weston, but also in Bristol, and some delivered online.

"If you or someone you know is looking for advice and support, we can help. Get in touch with the team at Weston College, either call on 01934 411 411, or email us via enquiries@weston.ac.uk."

Weston College enrols more than 30,000 students every year and its results rank it as the best performing college in the South West.

To apply for an adult course, visit the Weston College website at www.weston.ac.uk/what-can-i-study/courses-adults.