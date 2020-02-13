College students offer free haircuts at Weston Sovereign Shopping Centre today

Weston College barbering students give out free hair cuts. Pictures: Gareth Newnham Gareth Newnham

Barbering students from Weston College Health and Beauty Centre are giving away free haircuts today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston College babrbering students give out free hair cuts. Pictures: Gareth Newnham Weston College babrbering students give out free hair cuts. Pictures: Gareth Newnham

The pop up-barber shop at Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre runs until 3pm and no appointment is necessary.

Tutor at the college, Stuart Donovan, said: "The aim of today is to get the word out about the barber shop at the Health and Beauty Centre.

"The students need clients for their assessments, so we're hoping more people will come and get a cut.

"Today's event is also great for the students, as it gets them working with the general public and it is great experience for them."

Weston College babrbering students give out free hair cuts. Pictures: Gareth Newnham Weston College babrbering students give out free hair cuts. Pictures: Gareth Newnham

First-year student at the college, Liam Thomas, said he decided to become a barber because it would be a 'cool career'.

He said: "It's a creative career and always in-need.

"It's skilled work, you have to listen to what a customer wants, and then successfully interpret."

After the course, Liam hopes to get a Saturday job as a barber and work his way up from there.