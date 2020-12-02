Weston College principal receives award on BBC television show

Published: 2:00 PM December 2, 2020

Dr Paul Phillips was handed the Pearson Teaching lifetime achievement award on BBC's The One Show. - Credit: Denford Associates

Weston College's principal was presented with a lifetime achievement award on BBC's The One Show.

Dr Paul Phillips received the Pearson National Teaching Gold Award for his work at the college as well as his efforts in prison education across the UK.

Dr Phillips was selected from a pool of thousands of people to receive national acclaim - a feat he admits was made easier by the people he works alongside.

He said: “I was thrilled to receive the Pearson Gold Award for lifetime achievement. My career has spanned business, industry and every phase of education.

Health and Sport opening, Weston College 8th Jan 2019. - Credit: Neil Phillips photo and film Lim

"Further education (FE) has dominated my career and it is an absolute privilege to work with so many talented staff and governors in order to transform the lives of so many learners."

The Pearson National Teaching Awards are open to every school in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Previously, Weston College's principal has been recognised as one of seven national leaders in further education.

In 2019, Phillips was named FE leader of the year for his role in transforming Weston College into one of the country's finest.

He added: "This award is for Weston College and the inspirational teaching and learning that takes place every day creating brighter futures for all who cross our many doorsteps."

Alex Jones with fans. - Credit: Archant

After announcing Dr Phillips as the recipient of the award, One Show presenter, Alex Jones said: "We are thrilled to have Paul on the show.

"We all know the value of a great teacher, and Paul has proven himself to be both outstanding and inspirational.

"There has never been a more important time to celebrate the hard work that happens in our schools across the country, and we are delighted to do our bit to thank them.”

Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, also congratulated each winner of the gold awards - putting emphasis on how significant the awards are this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "A massive congratulations to this year’s gold award winners.

"This year has been like no other, and it is because of schools’ hard work that millions of pupils are able to be in the classroom receiving an outstanding education.

"I would like to thank every single teacher and staff member for what they have done for our children.”



