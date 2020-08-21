Students celebrate ‘outstanding’ GCSE results at Weston College

Weston College says its students have achieved an ‘outstanding’ set of English and maths GCSE results once again this year.

Students celebrated their ‘tremendous’ successes after they picked-up their results yesterday (Thursday).

The college said it has supported young people who strived to get the grades they ‘just missed out’ on prior to joining the college, as well as adult learners who returned to education.

The college says its students picked up their results with support from their families, friends and employers when accessing their qualifications online on Thursday morning, revealing their grades which will determine their next steps.

Student Shannon Hillyar, of Weston, said: “I’m now closer to being able to achieve my career goals.

“I’d like to thank the staff that support students with mental health and my teachers for helping me to get from a grade 3 to a grade 5 in just 8 months.”

Student Sophie Donald, also of Weston, is encouraging other students to pursue their academic goals.

She said: “I’m very happy with my results and I’m looking forward to progressing onto the Level 3 course at Weston College.

“For those who might not have achieved what they wanted, this was my third attempt and I’ve been able to go to college and remain on-track to get to where I want to be. You will get there in the end.”

Principal of Weston College, Dr Paul Phillips CBE, praised both his staff and the commitment of learners.

He said: “At the beginning of the year, we had a significant number of learners who had not achieved prior to joining us, together with more than 350 adult learners also keen to succeed and use these skills to enhance their career aspirations.

“The dynamism of everyone involved has resulted in the pass rates to increase by 14 per cent overall, setting an exemplary standard for the future.”

Parents also celebrated their children’s achievements.

Mother of student Bailey Williams, Kelly Peters, said: “I’m impressed with the effort and resilience Bailey shows in all areas of study. He’s got the maths result he needs to progress to the next level of his BTEC. I couldn’t be prouder.” Bailey said studying GCSEs alongside his BTEC was ‘challenging’ but worth it.