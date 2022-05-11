Weston College plumbing students help bag pack at Asda for RAG week

Students at Weston College helped-out on the shop floor so they can 'give back to the community' for RAG week.

Plumbing students, aged 16 to 18, at the college's South West Skills Campus on Locking Road, helped Asda staff complete daily duties like clearing shelves, unboxing and facing-up stock, and packing customers bags at the tills.

This week (May 9 to 13) marks the annual raising and giving (RAG) week, where schools and further education providers host a range of activities and fundraisers to raise money for chosen charities.

Two courses at the college saw students travel to Weston's Asda and Tesco superstores to show their appreciation of the job and say thanks to staff who were essential workers during the Covid pandemic.

Plumbing lecturer Russ Hacker helped to organise the event and said: "I'm so proud of our five students who volunteered to help customers and colleagues in Asda with bag packing.

"Not only have they all learnt new invaluable skills, it's also given their peer group a good rep in the community.

"Many of our students don't have previous employment experience, so it all helps with their CVs whilst doing something good.

"We haven't specifically raised for charity today but prior to this event, we helped to fundraise for the British Red Cross, Young Minds and Weston Hospicecare."

"Today's bag packing was the 'giving' aspect of RAG, where instead of raising money out of people's pockets, we simply give back."

Tesco superstore also saw students from the electrical course complete a similar set of tasks.

Weston College plumbing students and Asda colleagues at the superstore in Weston. - Credit: Archant

Plumbing student, Lily Montgomery, aged 18, said: "I really enjoyed the experience to help out our Weston community.

"We all learnt new skills and it all helps to boost our confidence when we go out to the world of work."

Asda community champion, Odette Powell, said: "It was so lovely to see a great response from not just the customers, but from the youngsters too.

"They worked on groceries, ambient, self checkouts and helped stock the papers and flowers.

"Young people quite often have a bad reputation and it shows just how great these people truly are."

Both courses are competing to win the Weston College RAG week cup. The judged areas include outstanding commitment and most miles covered.