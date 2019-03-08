Advanced search

Weston College ranked one of UKs best employers

PUBLISHED: 14:00 19 March 2019

Weston College prinicipal Dr Paul Phillips has been nominated for aFurther Education Leader of the Year.award

Weston College prinicipal Dr Paul Phillips has been nominated for aFurther Education Leader of the Year.award

Weston College

A Weston College has been ranked as the best college to work for in the UK according to The Times Best Companies to Work for list.

Weston College ranked 28th in the not-for-for profit category, the highest ranked college in the list.

The list was unveiled at an awards ceremony held at the Battersea Evolution in London.

Dr Paul Phillips, Weston College’s principal, said: “To be included in such a prestigious roll of honour as the Sunday Times 100 List is a major achievement and testament to the emphasis we place on putting our staff at the heart of the business.

“Employee engagement and investment are among our highest priorities.

“This award reflects those priorities, as well as the commitment and dedication our people give us in return.

“Being recognised at UK level is hugely rewarding and we will continue to work hard to support our employees both personally and professionally.”

