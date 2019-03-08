Weston College to host Microsoft Live teaching event

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston college will host a day of events run by Microsoft this month showcasing how technology can improve educational experiences.

The Microsoft Live event which will be held at the Weston College Conference Centre, in Lower Church Road, and will feature five sessions for teachers, governors, and pupils, focusing on how technology can help improve the learning experience of primary and secondary schoolchildren.

Microsoft’s Education team will also share tips to help schools use technology to reduce costs, save teachers’ time, and help students become ‘work-ready’.

There will also be demonstrations showing how Cloud technology can be used to support schools and colleges.

Jon Hofgartner, assistant director for technology, learning resources and student participation at Weston College, said: “We are thrilled to host Microsoft for what is sure to be an enlightening day.

“Having recently gained Microsoft Showcase College status, we have an excellent relationship with Microsoft and a vision to empower our students and staff with technology through education.

“This event will be a great opportunity for schools to discover more about a variety of technology and the many advantages that it brings.”

Chris Rothwell, director of education for Microsoft UK said: “We are thrilled to be able to start a conversation among schools and colleges about the role technology can play in transforming the learning experience.

“When educational institutions think about the role of technology, it can seem like an insurmountable and expensive task. But the schools and colleges that are truly transforming the learning experience through technology are taking small steps that lead to great gains in learning outcomes.

“It is the teachers from these schools and colleges which will be the real stars of the day and we hope their stories will help to spur other schools and colleges on to transform the learning environment for students and teachers alike.”

Microsoft Live takes place from 9.30am-8pm on March 26.

To book a place, visit www.microsoftevents.com/profile/form/index.cfm?PKformID=0x5761998abcd