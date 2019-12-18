Advanced search

Christmas videos raise awareness of Makaton

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 December 2019

Ali Pennington wants Weston to become a Makaton-friendly town. Picture: Ali Pennington

Archant

A Weston woman has released videos every day this month to raise awareness of Makaton.

Ali Pennington has released Makaton Christmas countdown videos every day throughout December as she aims for Weston to become a Makaton-friendly town.

Makaton is a language programme using signs and symbols to help people to communicate.

Ali said: "For the past month I have been out teaching one Christmas sign to people who represent their community group, business or public service and videoing them doing it.

"Both Boost Academy and @Worle are becoming Makaton-friendly and in the new year I will be training at Weston Museum, the Blakehay Theatre and Visit Weston as part of my implementation strategy across the town.

"It's been a lot of work but I'm really happy with the response from everyone in the community and it's been so much fun."

