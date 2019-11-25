Weston man handed Rising Star Apprentice award

Martyn started his apprenticeship last year Archant

A man from Weston has been named First West Of England's Rising Star Apprentice Of The Year 2019.

Martyn Deakin, who joined the company as an engineering stores apprentice in 2018, completed his level two apprenticeship qualification and was offered a permanent position this year.

The 32-year-old man's work has helped to support the First Bus Wrench Award system which aims to promote and improve access and safety procedures across First Bus Depots nationally.

Martyn said: "I'm very proud of being selected for the excellence awards and feel it has been a great journey.

"During my apprenticeship I've been supported throughout, any issues have been listened to and rectified quickly which has helped me concentrate on my knowledge within the role.

"I've really enjoyed my first year with First and I'm looking forward to completing my apprenticeship."