PICTURES: Harry Potter workshop in Weston

Liz Godrey-Day with her Rainbow Sand Art at the Harry Potter-themed workshops at Weston museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Youngsters got messy and channelled their inner wizards at Weston Musuem at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harry Potter at the slime workshop at Weston Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Harry Potter at the slime workshop at Weston Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The museum, in Burlington Street, hosted a Harry Potter-themed slime and sand art workshop on Sunday, as children worked their magic to make a selection of colourful and gooey creations.

Some big Potter fans donned cloaks and round-rimmed glasses when creating their Hogwarts-inspired artwork.

The museum hosts a jam-packed range of events and exhibitions throughout the year which have made it one of the most popular attractions in the town.

The next slime and sand art workshop will be held on February 3 from 10am-4pm, with children able to make Valentine’s Day creations.

Jess from Splat Messy Play running a slime workshop at Weston Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Jess from Splat Messy Play running a slime workshop at Weston Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tickets cost £5 and can be booked by calling 01934 621028.

For more information on events at the museum, log on to www.westonmuseum.org