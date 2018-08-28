PICTURES: Harry Potter workshop in Weston
PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 January 2019
Archant
Youngsters got messy and channelled their inner wizards at Weston Musuem at the weekend.
Harry Potter at the slime workshop at Weston Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
The museum, in Burlington Street, hosted a Harry Potter-themed slime and sand art workshop on Sunday, as children worked their magic to make a selection of colourful and gooey creations.
Some big Potter fans donned cloaks and round-rimmed glasses when creating their Hogwarts-inspired artwork.
The museum hosts a jam-packed range of events and exhibitions throughout the year which have made it one of the most popular attractions in the town.
The next slime and sand art workshop will be held on February 3 from 10am-4pm, with children able to make Valentine’s Day creations.
Jess from Splat Messy Play running a slime workshop at Weston Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Tickets cost £5 and can be booked by calling 01934 621028.
For more information on events at the museum, log on to www.westonmuseum.org