Nursing home appeals for medical support following to surgery merger

PUBLISHED: 18:00 11 July 2019

Patients from Clarence Park Surgery are being offered the opportunity to transfer to the Graham Road Surgery . Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Patients from Clarence Park Surgery are being offered the opportunity to transfer to the Graham Road Surgery . Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A Weston nursing home has been left without vital medical support due to the closure of a Weston GP surgery.

Nursing homes are entitled to a fortnightly visit from a GP who checks each resident and reviews medication.

However, Lyndhurst Park Nursing Home has not received this medical support for the past four weeks and on one occasion staff were told to call 999 as there were no GPs available.

The nursing home was previously covered by Clarence Park Surgery, which closed on June 17.

Patients have been given the option to transfer to Graham Road Surgery, but nursing home owner Gordon Butcher says it is not receiving medical support from either surgery.

He said: "Every Monday my manager or nurse on duty has rung Graham Road Surgery enquiring if we can expect a GP and every time the surgery has told us it's nothing to do with them and advised we ring Clarence Park Surgery (and speak to the receptionist there).

"We do and are told that it knows nothing as the GPs are now in Graham Road surgery and there the roundabout of information has turned for the past four weeks.

"We have a lot of residents who need end-of-life care - they have very complex needs, so we need medical support.

"We had a situation recently when we wanted a doctor and they said to call 999. We had to get a paramedic out for something a GP could do when paramedics are already very stretched."

Mr Butcher believes the issues are affecting how his home's residents are cared for.

A spokesman at Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: "The new provider of primary care services at Clarence Park Surgery and Graham Road Surgery is Pier Health Group Limited, which is run by local GPs with a proven track record in stabilising and transforming GP practices.

"We have written to and are working closely with care homes in Weston, and Pier Health, to ensure smooth and effective transition of services for residents affected by the changes at Clarence Park and Graham Road practices.

"We want to reassure all patients they will continue to receive a safe and high quality primary care service.

"We are working hard  to ensure that all our services will be provided by the same frontline staff."

