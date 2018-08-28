Schools competing to win cash to boost security measures

Five schools are competing for the prize. Archant

Five primary schools in the Mercury patch are competing to win a prize worth thousands of pounds to be spent on security improvements.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Blagdon Primary School, Worle Village Primary School, Worlebury St Paul’s Primary School, Haywood Village Academy and Beckett Primary School have all entered Stanley Security’s competition to win the £7,500 jackpot.

They all fall in the fewer than 300 students category and people can vote online for free for the school they think is most deserving of the prize.

The winning school is free to spend the cash as they see fit, with the overall winner due to be announced on Tuesday.

The Mercury reported last week Mendip Green was second in the schools with more than 300 students category.

To cast your vote, click here.