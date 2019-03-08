Advanced search

Pupil awarded for top attendance record

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 August 2019

Year six pupil who has had 100% attendance during the whole of her time at Milton Park Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Year six pupil who has had 100% attendance during the whole of her time at Milton Park Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A Weston-super-Mare pupil who loves school so much she cannot bear to miss it has been rewarded for her 100 per cent attendance record.

Ruby, from Milton Park Primary School, is in year six but she has not missed a day since the end of year two.

While many pupils relish a day on the sofa if they are feeling a little under the weather, Ruby still dons her uniform and heads off to school.

Teachers from the school, in Milton Park Road, praised Ruby for being a 'great role model' to her fellow pupils.

Ruby was presented with a prize for her fantastic attendance record over the past four years.

Deputy headteacher, Katharine Jordan, said: "Ruby has 100 per cent attendance from year three onwards.

"She loves coming to school and comes even if she is under the weather.

"She was one of our school ambassadors in year six and is a great role model for the school."

